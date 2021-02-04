Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Robbers steal bridal dresses worth millions from boutique in DHA

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

  • A case has been registered in Darakhshan police station according to which the suspects stole 98 pairs of dresses.
  • The robbers accused carried out the theft on the night of February 1.
  • CCTV footage of the incident has also been obtained by Geo News in which the suspects stole the car.

A couple of robbers stole bridal dresses worth millions from a boutique located in Karachi's Defence area.

A case has been registered in Darakhshan police station according to which the suspects stole 98 pairs of dresses worth Rs 1.5 crore from a boutique located in Khayaban Bukhari, Defence.

The two robbers allegedly carried out the theft on the night of February 1. The suspects came in a car and allegedly stole the bridal dresses, laptop, and other valuable belongings. 

CCTV footage of the incident has also been obtained by Geo News in which the suspects can be seen stealing the car. The face of one of the suspects is also clearly visible but no arrest has been made so far.

More From Pakistan:

'King of cover drives': Social media showers love on Babar Azam

'King of cover drives': Social media showers love on Babar Azam

'I will drag Shahzad Akbar to court,' says Daniyal Aziz after land recovery claims

'I will drag Shahzad Akbar to court,' says Daniyal Aziz after land recovery claims
National Assembly turns into a fish market as MNAs shove each other, chant slogans

National Assembly turns into a fish market as MNAs shove each other, chant slogans
Pakistan being destroyed in a systematic manner: Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Pakistan being destroyed in a systematic manner: Justice Qazi Faez Isa
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif hospatilised in Lahore after health deteriorates

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif hospatilised in Lahore after health deteriorates

Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Hafeez Shaikh among candidates recommended for PTI Senate ticket

Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Hafeez Shaikh among candidates recommended for PTI Senate ticket
Ahead of FATF review, FBR asks jewellers to keep record of cash transactions

Ahead of FATF review, FBR asks jewellers to keep record of cash transactions
ECP will announce Senate election schedule on February 11

ECP will announce Senate election schedule on February 11
PM Imran Khan says regulating prices of basic commodities govt's top priority

PM Imran Khan says regulating prices of basic commodities govt's top priority
Ed-Tech will be core pillar of 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021': Shafqat Mehmood

Ed-Tech will be core pillar of 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021': Shafqat Mehmood
Lahore teenager raped, murdered for blocking suspect's friend on PUBG

Lahore teenager raped, murdered for blocking suspect's friend on PUBG

Ghandhara Nissan launching electric cars in Pakistan in three years

Ghandhara Nissan launching electric cars in Pakistan in three years

Latest

view all