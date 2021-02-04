Karachi: Robbers steal bridal dresses worth millions from boutique in DHA

A case has been registered in Darakhshan police station according to which the suspects stole 98 pairs of dresses.



The robbers accused carried out the theft on the night of February 1.



CCTV footage of the incident has also been obtained by Geo News in which the suspects stole the car.



A couple of robbers stole bridal dresses worth millions from a boutique located in Karachi's Defence area.



A case has been registered in Darakhshan police station according to which the suspects stole 98 pairs of dresses worth Rs 1.5 crore from a boutique located in Khayaban Bukhari, Defence.

The two robbers allegedly carried out the theft on the night of February 1. The suspects came in a car and allegedly stole the bridal dresses, laptop, and other valuable belongings.

CCTV footage of the incident has also been obtained by Geo News in which the suspects can be seen stealing the car. The face of one of the suspects is also clearly visible but no arrest has been made so far.