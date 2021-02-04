Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Bebe Rexha death rumours cause frenzy, singer issues clarification

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Bebe Rexha dismisses claims she died from drug overdose 

Bebe Rexha came forth rubbishing claims she died from drug overdose on Thursday.

The internet went into frenzy after rumours started circulating online that the famous singer has passed away. When hundreds and thousands of condolence tweets about the singer’s death started pouring in on Twitter, the situation got much worse.

Whoever started the rumour was pretty prepared with fabricated proofs about the young singer’s death and even issued a false press statement from her family that claimed: “She was the light in our lives. We would appreciate some privacy in these difficult times."

As soon as the preposterous news reached the ears of Bebe, she decided to clarify and playfully deflate the situation.

"Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" She further quoted CNN’s cited tweet confirming her death with a caption:

“Omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messed up god forbid," she said while also replying to a tweet suggesting that there is a fake message from her mother circulating on twitter, to which Bebe replied, “Whattttt putting my mom in the mix that’s messsd uppppp.”

