Thursday Feb 04 2021
Gen Bajwa discusses 'vision of enduring peace' in visit to Lahore Garrison

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Chief of Army Staff General Qamer Jawed Bajwa addressing officers of the Lahore Garrison, on February 4, 2021. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamer Jawed Bajwa discussed "his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region" during a visit to the Lahore Garrison on Thursday.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Bajwa's address to officers of the garrison "focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country".

The army chief apprised the officers of the latest developments on the eastern border and the situation in occupied Kashmir, the statement said.

It added that Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's "firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir".

The army chief said that the people of Kashmir, as well as of the region at large "deserve peace".

He also stressed upon the need for "greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war".

Earlier, on arrival at the Lahore Garrison, Gen Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

'Time to extend a hand of peace everywhere'

Earlier this week, while addressing a graduation ceremony held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan stands firmly committed to the ideals of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

"It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions," he had remarked.

'Time to extend a hand of peace everywhere,' says Gen Bajwa

The army chief had also highlighted the need to resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion, the army chief emphasised.

"However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness," he added.

