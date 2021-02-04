Gen Bajwa discusses 'vision of enduring peace' in visit to Lahore Garrison

Chief of Army Staff General Qamer Jawed Bajwa addressing officers of the Lahore Garrison, on February 4, 2021. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamer Jawed Bajwa discussed "his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region" during a visit to the Lahore Garrison on Thursday.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Bajwa's address to officers of the garrison "focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country".

The army chief apprised the officers of the latest developments on the eastern border and the situation in occupied Kashmir, the statement said.

It added that Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's "firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir".

The army chief said that the people of Kashmir, as well as of the region at large "deserve peace".

He also stressed upon the need for "greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war".

Earlier, on arrival at the Lahore Garrison, Gen Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

'Time to extend a hand of peace everywhere'