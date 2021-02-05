Can't connect right now! retry
Ayeza Khan's latest snap looks something out of a fairytale

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan took to Instagram to share a dreamy photo of herself.

In the photo the Mehar Posh star can be seen gazing over a dreamy sky filled with clouds.

The view seemed something out of a fairytale as she basked in the gorgeous sunset.

It is unknown where she is but it is certain that it is a sight worth swooning at. 

Fans were just as blown away by the view and the diva of course as they complimented her with heart emojis and sweet words. 

"Good Morning. #onclouds," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



