Friday Feb 05 2021
Gigi Hadid opens up about baby Khai’s ‘boundaries’: ‘We’re aligned’

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Gigi Hadid sat down for a candid chat on motherhood and shed light on her decision to shield daughter Khai from fame just recently.

The new mother gave her thoughts on personal boundaries during an interview with Vogue magazine.

Gigi began by saying that took inspiration for her decision through Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's parenting tactics. Reason being that both have raised their three children, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, away from the spotlight rather successfully.

There she was quoted saying, “I have friends who are public figures and that's how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way.”

Gigi even added how “protecting their child’s privacy is something both she and Malik have been aligned on from the beginning.

Vogue magazine even reached out to Blake for a comment on the matter and admitted to the publication, “I told her, 'you have to do what works for you.'”

“Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world. I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set.”

