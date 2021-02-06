Sheikh Rashid warns PDM of stern action if unrest created

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's file photo.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses the Kashmir rally



RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has warned that anybody speaking against the army will be strongly dealt with, The News reported on Friday.

The minister said he will do his best not to put any obstacles in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s way, but the opposition alliance will be sorted out if they take the law into their hands.

Addressing the Kashmir rally, Ahmed expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Kashmir suffering from Indian brutalities for the last seven decades.

“We salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris in the past and will continue its support in the future as well, adding that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with those of innocent Kashmiris.

'Habitual of changing stances'

He criticised that the opposition taunts the PTI leadership of taking U-turns, but they themselves are habitual of often changing stances.

He said that the government will not be an obstacle in the long march of the opposition alliance and strongly warned the opposition alliance against violating the law.

He said if the cases against former president Asif Zardari shift to Karachi courts, who will testify against him because when he was in jail he had created a network of thugs all over Pakistan.



However, he said the PPP co-chairperson has acted wisely and his bail is guaranteed. He claimed that the whole anti-government coalition will be doomed if the government only allows Maryam Nawaz to fly abroad.