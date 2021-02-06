Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Police nab Lahore Tiktoker for uploading illegal weapons videos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

As per details, police also recovered two pistols and bullets from his custody. Photo: TIMEMAGAZINE/File
  • Police booked a suspect for involved in uploading videos on TikTok carrying illegal weapons.
  • As per details, police also recovered two pistols and bullets from his custody.
  • The tiktoker uploaded videos of aerial firing and displayed illegal weapons on social media a few days back.

LAHORE: Police arrested a suspect involved in uploading videos on TikTok carrying illegal weapons, The News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the police also recovered two pistols and bullets from his custody. He had uploaded videos of aerial firing and displayed illegal weapons on the social media platform a few days back, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a 25-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Liaqatabad area on Friday. 

Read more: Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among four killed in Karachi

A passerby spotted the man lying in an unconscious condition on a roadside in Liaqatabad and informed the police. A police team shifted him to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The body was moved to the morgue. 

The police investigations suggested that the victim looked like an addict and might have died because of excessive use of drugs.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan says huge package for farmers will be announced soon

PM Imran Khan says huge package for farmers will be announced soon
No change in Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir dispute: FO
Sheikh Rashid warns PDM of stern action if unrest created

Sheikh Rashid warns PDM of stern action if unrest created
PML-N demands Shahbaz Sharif be released after 'win' against Daily Mail

PML-N demands Shahbaz Sharif be released after 'win' against Daily Mail
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara successfully climbs K2 in winter expedition

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara successfully climbs K2 in winter expedition
Speaker Asad Qaiser warns of strict action over 'unpleasant' incident in NA

Speaker Asad Qaiser warns of strict action over 'unpleasant' incident in NA
In letter to UN, Pakistan highlights India's systematic human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

In letter to UN, Pakistan highlights India's systematic human rights violations in occupied Kashmir
How many hours did it take to create Bakhtawar's reception dress?

How many hours did it take to create Bakhtawar's reception dress?
India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris anywhere in the world: Moeed Yusuf

India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris anywhere in the world: Moeed Yusuf
Blasts in Quetta and Sibi kill two, injure several

Blasts in Quetta and Sibi kill two, injure several
'I will raise my voice for you until the day you get freedom,' PM Imran Khan tells Kashmiris

'I will raise my voice for you until the day you get freedom,' PM Imran Khan tells Kashmiris
'You were registering cases against AJK PM when Kashmiris needed you most,' Maryam tells PM Imran

'You were registering cases against AJK PM when Kashmiris needed you most,' Maryam tells PM Imran

Latest

view all