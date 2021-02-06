Police nab Lahore Tiktoker for uploading illegal weapons videos

As per details, police also recovered two pistols and bullets from his custody. Photo: TIMEMAGAZINE/File

Police booked a suspect for involved in uploading videos on TikTok carrying illegal weapons.



As per details, police also recovered two pistols and bullets from his custody.



The tiktoker uploaded videos of aerial firing and displayed illegal weapons on social media a few days back.

LAHORE: Police arrested a suspect involved in uploading videos on TikTok carrying illegal weapons, The News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the police also recovered two pistols and bullets from his custody. He had uploaded videos of aerial firing and displayed illegal weapons on the social media platform a few days back, according to the report.



In a separate incident, a 25-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Liaqatabad area on Friday.

Read more: Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among four killed in Karachi

A passerby spotted the man lying in an unconscious condition on a roadside in Liaqatabad and informed the police. A police team shifted him to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The body was moved to the morgue.

The police investigations suggested that the victim looked like an addict and might have died because of excessive use of drugs.