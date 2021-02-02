Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among four killed in Karachi

Tiktokers Muskan Shaikh and Syed Rehan Shah. Tiktok screen grab.

Tiktok stars Muskan Shaikh, Amir Khan, Saddam Hussain and Syed Rehan Shah were shot dead near Anklesaria Hospital.

Police believe this is a case of personal enmity.

Reportedly, there are some cases filed against Rehan and Saddam at the different police stations in Karachi.

KARACHI: In what appears to be a case of personal enmity, four TikTokers including Muskan Shaikh and Amir Khan were shot dead in Karachi's Garden area near Anklesaria Hospital, police said on Tuesday.



According to police, they were travelling in a car when unknown men opened fire at them killing Amir and Muskhan on the spot, while their friends Saddam Hussain and Syed Rehan Shah succumbed to their injuries while they were being taken to the hospital.

SP City Sarfaraz Nawaz told media that this appears to a case of personal enmity as they were chased and killed by the gunmen. "The lady and two men were TikTok stars."

"The police could not confirm the number of attackers because there were no witnesses. The investigations are underway to ascertain the facts," he said.

The SP said that the police were trying to obtain footage from the nearby CCTV cameras, adding that the authorities had recovered nine shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

Police sources said that all of the deceased were Tikokers. They had left in the wee hours on Tuesday after Muskan and Amir recorded a TikTok video at Saddam Hussain's house.

They said that Amir was also attacked by Rehman aka Shahji, a friend of Muskan, five months ago.

There are some cases filed against Rehan and Saddam at the different police stations in Karachi, police sources claim.

Furthermore, the sources said Muskan was divorced and that she was survived by a son. Muskan and Rehman were residents of Karachi's Landhi area.

Saddam was from Gulshan-e-Ghazi, while Amir was a resident of Baldia Nayaabad, and Rehan belonged to Rashidabad.

Similarly, the post-mortem report conducted at Karachi's Civil Hospital said that Amir was shot in the head and chest, Muskan received a bullet near her chest, while Saddam was shot in the stomach and neck.