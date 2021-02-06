Pak vs SA: 'Pakistan should take lead of at least 50 runs against South Africa'

Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Dean Elgar (2L) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. Photo: AFP

Pakistan took four early South African wickets to dominate the second Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.



Former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Qasim said that Pakistan has so far performed well against South Africa in the second Test.



He further said that the green shirts need to bowl out the visitors quickly and earn a lead of at least 50 runs.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has so far performed well against South Africa in the second Test but they need to bowl out the visitors quickly and earn a lead of at least 50 runs, said the former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Qasim on Saturday.



Speaking to this correspondent, Iqbal praised Faheem Ashraf for his wonderful knock of 77 runs after captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam departed early in the day.

“Faheem is emerging as a good all-rounder,” Iqbal said.

Observing that the Proteas bowlers took advantage of the low bounce and Norte and Maharaj exploited it well to take wickets, Iqbal said that with time the pitch will become more difficult to bat as more cracks may start appearing on day three.

“Bowlers who bowl with good line and length can take advantage of spots where the ball will remain low and turn,” he said.

Read more: Pak vs SA: Pakistan in command despite Nortje's five-fer in second Test

“If the weather does not interfere then we may see this match producing a result in favour of one of the teams,” Iqbal added.

Pakistan took four early South African wickets to dominate the second Test in Rawalpindi on Friday, despite a five-wicket haul by touring fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

South Africa were in trouble at 106-4 after the second day's play on a tricky Rawalpindi stadium pitch, trailing Pakistan's first innings total of 272 by 166 runs.

At close, South African skipper Quinton de Kock was on a breezy 24 with five boundaries, and Temba Bavuma — surviving two close appeals — was unbeaten on 15 after Pakistan's medium pacer Hasan Ali took two wickets off two balls.