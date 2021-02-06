Pak vs SA: Watch how George Linde was undone by Hasan Ali’s off-cutter

South Africa´s George Linde is clean blowed off Pakistan´s Hasan Ali (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 6, 2021. -AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is in supreme form in the Rawalpindi Test, taking five wickets against South Africa in the first innings which helped green shirts take a lead of 71 runs on Saturday.

All-rounder George Linde hit three boundaries and a six in his quickfire 21 but missed the line of a Hasan delivery and was bowled.

Earlier, middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma survived umpire Ahsan Raza´s decision on 16 when he was given leg-before off Hasan Ali, reviewing it successfully to continue his fight.

Watch how George Linde was clean bowled by Hasan Ali:



