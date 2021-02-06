Can't connect right now! retry
Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Two federal ministers on Saturday visited the  house of Shaan Shahid to  express condolences over the death of the actor's mother.

Shaan took to Twitter to share a video of Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry visiting his house.

The actor thanked the ministers in the caption and wrote, "@shiblifaraz Thankyou for being a part of us [email protected] the connection of the people and there representatives grows stronger when we share each other’s sorrows and joy [email protected] true Leader."



