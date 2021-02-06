Can't connect right now! retry
Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’

Grammy award winning singer Sia recently addressed her Music controversy and in an attempt to write her wrongs she turned to social media.

The backlash heightened after the film received two Golden Globe nominations despite containing a slew of controversial scenes, including physical restraint on Autistic people.

To set the record straight however, Sia turned to Twitter and published four tweets. The first of which read, “I promise, have been listening. The motion picture MUSIC will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie.”

Her next tweet read, “MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety.” (sic)

The third read, “I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough, not wide enough.”

The shortest out of them all was the fourth for it merely contained the words, “I’m sorry.”


