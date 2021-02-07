PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram

PM Imran Khan posts old picture from 1984 on his Instagram

In the 1980s, PM Imran Khan used to captain the Pakistan cricket team



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took to Instagram to share an old photo of himself from back in the day when he used to captain the Pakistan cricket team.

The prime minister took to Instagram to share a picture from more than three-and-a-half decades ago. In the black-and-white picture, PM Imran Khan can be seen sitting at a press briefing, with various microphones pointing towards him.

PM Imran left much to guess by not disclosing details of the picture or where it was taken. "October 22, 1984," read the caption of the picture.

The prime minister often takes to Instagram to share rare pictures that aren't often seen. A few months ago, he took to Instagram to share a picture taken with his parents and sisters when he was only three years old.

"With my parents and sisters when I was three years old," read the caption of the photo.