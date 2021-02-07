Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan posts old picture from 1984 on his Instagram
  • In the picture, he can be seen sitting at what appears to be a press briefing
  • In the 1980s, PM Imran Khan used to captain the Pakistan cricket team

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took to Instagram to share an old photo of himself from back in the day when he used to captain the Pakistan cricket team. 

The prime minister took to Instagram to share a picture from more than three-and-a-half decades ago. In the black-and-white picture, PM Imran Khan can be seen sitting at a press briefing, with various microphones pointing towards him. 

PM Imran left much to guess by not disclosing details of the picture or where it was taken. "October 22, 1984," read the caption of the picture. 

The prime minister often takes to Instagram to share rare pictures that aren't often seen. A few months ago, he took to Instagram to share a picture taken with his parents and sisters when he was only three years old. 

In the picture, he can be seen perched upon a small round wooden table, posing for a family photograph alongside his parents and two sisters.

"With my parents and sisters when I was three years old," read the caption of the photo. 

More From Pakistan:

Search operation for Ali Sadpur and team continues as nation prays for their safe recovery

Search operation for Ali Sadpur and team continues as nation prays for their safe recovery
US urges India to respect freedom of expression in Kashmir, lift internet blockade

US urges India to respect freedom of expression in Kashmir, lift internet blockade
Coronavirus: Second consignment of Sinopharm vaccine to reach Pakistan on Monday

Coronavirus: Second consignment of Sinopharm vaccine to reach Pakistan on Monday
'Tum se na ho paye ga': Memes galore after PSL 2021 anthem released

'Tum se na ho paye ga': Memes galore after PSL 2021 anthem released
PDM vehemently opposes ordinance for Senate elections via show of hands

PDM vehemently opposes ordinance for Senate elections via show of hands
President Arif Alvi signs ordinance for open balloting in Senate elections

President Arif Alvi signs ordinance for open balloting in Senate elections
Sindh conducts anti-encroachment drive near Karachi's Super Highway

Sindh conducts anti-encroachment drive near Karachi's Super Highway
Will not allow govt to violate sanctity of secret ballot in Senate elections: Bilawal

Will not allow govt to violate sanctity of secret ballot in Senate elections: Bilawal
Shafqat Mehmood briefs PM on initiatives for promotion of knowledge economy in Pakistan

Shafqat Mehmood briefs PM on initiatives for promotion of knowledge economy in Pakistan
India 'delusional' if it thinks it can pressurise Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

India 'delusional' if it thinks it can pressurise Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
PTI govt to promulgate ordinance for Senate polls through open ballot

PTI govt to promulgate ordinance for Senate polls through open ballot
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

Latest

view all