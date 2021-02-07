Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price’s son rushed to hospital hours after receiving Covid vaccine

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Katie Price’s son rushed to hospital hours after receiving Covid vaccine

Katie Price’s 18-year-old disabled son Harvey was taken to hospital hours after he received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Harvey was shifted to hospital after he suffered ‘uncontrollable shaking’ post covid-19 vaccination.

He is also said to have had a temperature of 39.9 degrees.

The Sun, citing a source reported that Harvey was given his first covid-19 jab on Friday and the 18-year-old boy had a bad reaction to it.

Doctors have confirmed Harvey’s illness was down to a reaction to the vaccine.

The reports further says that Katie is very concerned about the health of the son as it could be dangerous because his body does not get cortisol to fight like other normal people. 

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’
Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos

Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report
Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?

Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?
Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations

Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations
Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction

Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction
Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus

Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus
Elon Musk treats fans with rare shot of son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk treats fans with rare shot of son X Æ A-XII
Pregnant Emma Stone keeps it casual, comfy in LA outing

Pregnant Emma Stone keeps it casual, comfy in LA outing
Natalie Portman blasts tabloid for falsely claiming she's pregnant

Natalie Portman blasts tabloid for falsely claiming she's pregnant

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about life after transition with Kylie Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about life after transition with Kylie Jenner
Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress missing for years

Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress missing for years

Latest

view all