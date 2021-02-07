Katie Price’s son rushed to hospital hours after receiving Covid vaccine

Katie Price’s 18-year-old disabled son Harvey was taken to hospital hours after he received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.



Harvey was shifted to hospital after he suffered ‘uncontrollable shaking’ post covid-19 vaccination.

He is also said to have had a temperature of 39.9 degrees.

The Sun, citing a source reported that Harvey was given his first covid-19 jab on Friday and the 18-year-old boy had a bad reaction to it.

Doctors have confirmed Harvey’s illness was down to a reaction to the vaccine.

The reports further says that Katie is very concerned about the health of the son as it could be dangerous because his body does not get cortisol to fight like other normal people.