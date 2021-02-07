Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: When Mohammad Rizwan scored his maiden Test century

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 7, 2021. / AFP / Aamir QURESHI

  • Rizwan scored an unbeaten 115 runs in the second Test match against South Africa
  • ICC hails Rizwan's "patient knock" against the Proteas
  • Social media lavishes praise on the wicketkeeper batsman

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have a fighting chance against South Africa in the second Test match due because of Mohammad Rizwan, whose gritty century against the Proteas helped the hosts extend their lead to 369 runs. 

It's always a special moment for a batsman to reach his maiden Test century. For Mohammad Rizwan, it came against a strong South African squad on Pakistani soil. 

Here is how Twitter responded to the century, with some calling it the most mature and responsible innings by a Pakistani lower order batsmen in many years.

The ICC paid tribute to the wicketkeeper batsman by hailing his "patient knock" against South Africa. 

A sports journalist shared an important fact-- that Rizwan had made history by becoming the first Pakistani wicketkeeper to score a Test century against South Africa. 

Australian comedian Dennis stated that Rizwan had "silenced" fans of former Pakistan cricket captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. 

Politician Shehryar Afridi was all praises for Rizwan as well. 

Ali Naqvy hailed Rizwan's innings as one of the most responsible ones in recent times. 


