Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's meeting with California Gov Gavin Newsom violated Megxit deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have breached their Megxit deal after they held a secret meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to a memo obtained by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have had a one-hour "introductory" meeting however the nature of their discussion remains a mystery.

A spokesperson for the Governor told The Sun: "We do not comment on the content of meetings between the Governor and private parties or his staff."

The meeting took place as the presidential elections were just two weeks away.

Newsom, at the time, was called to include a woman of colour to take the place of then-California Senator Kamala Harria in the event she was elected vice president.

Furthermore, the alleged meeting also came after the former royals were accused of 'crossing the line' when they urged American voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity' in 'the most important election of our life" in a Time 100 video.

As part of their Megxit deal, the two are supposed to be apolitical but their recent activities suggest otherwise.