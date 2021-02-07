Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress missing for years

Princess Diana’s wedding gown continues to be synonymous with it being one of the most iconic dresses of all time but it turns out that it is not the only one that was made for her big day.

Chloe Savage, who also helped design Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s wedding dresses, dished the details to Insider that the duchesses' had backup dresses in the event an emergency took place the day of the wedding.

"I suspect there always is in case of emergency, in case somebody releases photos early," she said.

"It only takes one person to ruin the surprise. For a day like that, when it's going to be so big, you really do need an emergency backup in some format."

In a similar fashion, Elizabeth and David Emanuel, the minds behind the late princess's dress, chose to have a second gown in the event that things went south during Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ iconic 1981 wedding.

However, it turns out the Diana’s dress was never finished as it had no lace and embroidery and in fact has gone missing.

"It was only three-quarters finished — we simply didn't have time to make it in its entirety," Emanuel told the Daily Mail in 2017.

Apparently Diana did not even try the dress out.

"We never even discussed it," Emanuel told People in 2011. "We wanted to make sure that we had something there. It was for our own peace of mind, really."

The Emanuels even made a spare skirt in case Diana spilled something on the original creation but they admit that they no longer know where the second dress is.

"I don't know if we sold it or put it into storage," she told the Daily Mail. "It was such a busy time. I'm sure it'll turn up in a bag one day!"

