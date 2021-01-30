Despite differences, PDM stands 'united': Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaking to the media in Peshawar, on January 30, 2021. — YouTube

Fazlur Rehman assures people there are no divisions within PDM following contradictory statements from PPP, PML-N

"We are united and are moving forward with an effective good strategy," claims Fazl

The rulers have been "fools" and they will "continue to make fools of themselves", he adds

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the Opposition alliance stands united despite its differences.



The PDM chief's statement comes after PPP suggested that the government be ousted through a no-confidence motion, while PML-N rejected the idea.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, the PDM chief said that the government has no cause for celebration. "PDM stands united and we will show our cards when we see fit."

"We are united and are moving forward with an effective strategy," Fazl insisted.



Taking a jibe at the government, he said that the rulers "have been fools and will continue to make fools of themselves".

He said that the rulers seem to be "indifferent" to their future, adding that it is a "dark" future that awaits them.

By-polls, Senate elections



Fazlur Rehman said that with the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly, the electoral college still remains intact which is why the Opposition parties decided to take part in the by-polls and the Senate elections.



"We contested every by-election," he said, adding that historically the true opinion of the people has always come forth in by-polls.

The PDM chief alleged that the public's opinion was "changed" during the 2018 general elections, and the election and its results are what the Opposition has been protesting.



"Why were such individuals given the reins of power who had no right to rule?" he questioned.

Time for people's 'real representatives' to rule



On the foreign policy front, he said that the country faces "humiliation" due to the incumbent government's policies, stressing that handing over the government to the "real" representatives of the people had "become inevitable".

Moreover, the PDM chief said that the Broadsheet LLC case had "exposed the government's performance" and that the nation had "suffered a great loss" due to it.

Urging people to unite against the government, Fazl said that everyone must come together as a nation to resolve the country's issues.

Transparency International has "exposed the corruption" of the government, he said, adding that corruption has "increased in the country".

Speaking about the Opposition's future public gatherings, he said that they would observe Kashmir Day on February 5 in Muzaffarabad and hold a rally in Hyderabad on February 9.



