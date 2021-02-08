Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Do not drag Pakistan Army into politics: DG ISPR

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Monday said that the Pakistan Army has nothing to with politics and should not be dragged into it.

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the army is not in contact with anyone through backdoor channels and that the armed forces do not have any interest in politics.

“It doesn’t suit anyone to talk about this without doing any research into the matter. If anyone has any evidence, it should be brought forth, else such rumours should stop.”

According to Geo News, the ISPR chief separately said India has been exposed to a great extent before the world while noting that the military had shared details regarding Indian terrorism in a previous press conference.

While replying to a question about Pakistan mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who is still missing along with two others during a K2 expedition, Gen Iftikhar described Sadpara as "a national hero" and said that Pakistan Army would not leave any stone unturned in the search operation.

On the coronavirus pandemic, the DG ISPR noted that the entire world had been affected by coronavirus and that the Pakistani nation fought the pandemic successfully with the help of its healthcare workers.

“The Chinese military has donated COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army, which the army has given to Pakistan's healthcare workers," he said.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

Islamabad lawyers storm IHC building to protest CDA's demolition of chambers

Pak Army becomes first foreign military to receive coronavirus vaccine donation from China

Pak Army becomes first foreign military to receive coronavirus vaccine donation from China
Search operation on K2 for Ali Sadpara, other mountaineers enters third day

Search operation on K2 for Ali Sadpara, other mountaineers enters third day
US scholar wants Pakistan to play its role again in restarting Afghan peace talks

US scholar wants Pakistan to play its role again in restarting Afghan peace talks
Terror suspect killed, five others arrested in clash with CTD in Karachi

Terror suspect killed, five others arrested in clash with CTD in Karachi
PTI seeks judicial commission on land issues following demolition of Haleem Adil Sheikh's farmhouse

PTI seeks judicial commission on land issues following demolition of Haleem Adil Sheikh's farmhouse

Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19

Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19
VIPs getting COVID vaccines: PML-N’s Zubair distances himself from scandal

VIPs getting COVID vaccines: PML-N’s Zubair distances himself from scandal
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12,000-mark
Government land in Islamabad recovered after 16 years in anti-encroachment drive

Government land in Islamabad recovered after 16 years in anti-encroachment drive
Senate polls: PML-N, PPP promoting horse-trading by insisting on secret ballot, says Qureshi

Senate polls: PML-N, PPP promoting horse-trading by insisting on secret ballot, says Qureshi
PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

Latest

view all