Do not drag Pakistan Army into politics: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Monday said that the Pakistan Army has nothing to with politics and should not be dragged into it.

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the army is not in contact with anyone through backdoor channels and that the armed forces do not have any interest in politics.

“It doesn’t suit anyone to talk about this without doing any research into the matter. If anyone has any evidence, it should be brought forth, else such rumours should stop.”

According to Geo News, the ISPR chief separately said India has been exposed to a great extent before the world while noting that the military had shared details regarding Indian terrorism in a previous press conference.

While replying to a question about Pakistan mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who is still missing along with two others during a K2 expedition, Gen Iftikhar described Sadpara as "a national hero" and said that Pakistan Army would not leave any stone unturned in the search operation.

On the coronavirus pandemic, the DG ISPR noted that the entire world had been affected by coronavirus and that the Pakistani nation fought the pandemic successfully with the help of its healthcare workers.

“The Chinese military has donated COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army, which the army has given to Pakistan's healthcare workers," he said.