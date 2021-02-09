Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan showered love on Turkish actress Gulsim Ali after the latter posted a stunning photo of her on social media.



Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and posted her stunning photo with glowing star emoticon.

Aslihan looked all smiling in the dazzling snap from her latest photoshoot.

The stunning picture also caught the attention of Ayeza Khan.

The Mehar Posh actress dropped numerous heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section, saying “Myyyy gyulsimm.”

Ayeza Khan, who recently visited Turkey, and Gulsim collaborated for their upcoming project for a Pakistani brand.