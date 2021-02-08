Can't connect right now! retry
Latest videos show Kate Middleton more popular than Prince William

'Kensington Royal, the official Instagram account of Kate Middleton and Prince William, recently crossed two million followers. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge uses their social media pages to perform their royal duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the last week, the couple interacted with a group of people as part of their royal duties.

A look at their social media account shows Kate Middleton is more popular than her husband.

William's video of his interaction with "UN Environment Programme Young Champions" has been viewed by more 680,000 people on the photo and video sharing app.

Similarly, Kate spoke to a group of teachers remotely and her video posted on Kensington Royal Instagram account received nearly one million views. 


