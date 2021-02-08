Shafqat Mehmood says PM Imran Khan's 'Hunarmand Pakistan' crucial to modernise training

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood chairs a meeting in Islamabad, on January 08, 2021. — Twitter

Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting on “Hunarmand Pakistan” initiative

The education minister says Hunarmand Pakistan crucial for technical training

He chaired a meeting last week as well to review developments on the initiative

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday stressed the need to modernise technical training, noting that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative “Hunarmand Pakistan” was crucial for it.



The state minister’s comments came as he was chairing a meeting to review the ongoing projects under the “Hunarmand Pakistan” initiative.

Last week, Shafqat Mehmood had presided over a meeting on technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood says all stakeholders to be involved in National Education Policy 2021

According to the education ministry, Mehmood presided over the high-level meeting attended by important stakeholders of the TVET sector.

During the meeting, attendees reviewed PM Imran Khan's special programme called "Hunarmand Pakistan," the education ministry added.



Read more: Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students