Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Presidential ordinance on Senate polls seems to be based on hypothetical principle, says CJP

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

  • SC on Monday hears the presidential reference regarding the introduction of open-ballot voting in the Senate election
  • CJP says ordinance seems to be based on hypothetical principle, adding that president cannot be stopped from issuing the ordinance 
  • Justice Ijaz-ul-Haq says the ordinance could be challenged in the High Court 

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a presidential reference regarding the introduction of an open-ballot voting system in the upcoming Senate elections, Geo News reported.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that the ordinance seems to be "based on hypothetical principle," adding that the "president cannot be prevented from issuing the ordinance."

Justice Ijaz-ul-Haq remarked that if there was any contradiction in the ordinance and the court replied in the negative, it would automatically become ineffective.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial asked: “Why was the election of the prime minister and ministers, under Article 226, done through secret balloting?”

The judge remarked that the country has also seen some good politicians, adding that not all of them should be treated equally.

During the hearing, the court also issued a notice to the Attorney General at the request of the JUI against the recent Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Read morePTI govt files reference in Supreme Court seeking opinion on open ballot for Senate polls

The Chief Justice said that neither the government can speak on behalf of a political party nor a political party can comment on behalf of the government. The Attorney General Khalid Javed said that it was "very strange that the Advocate General of Sindh was representing the PPP.

Lawyer of JUI-F Kamran Murtaza told the court that the government did not respect the court proceedings regarding the presidential reference. He explained that the court was still in the process of hearing the presidential reference regarding the open-ballot voting system but instead of waiting for the court, the government went on to issue the ordinance.

Upon hearing this, Justice Ijaz-ul-Haq said that the ordinance could be challenged in the High Court if this was the case.

Moreover, the attorney general said that the issuance of the ordinance after the Senate election, scheduled on February 11, could have caused problems. The ordinance will be implemented in light of the opinion of the apex court.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned until February 10.

Read more: Senate polls: SC to hear presidential reference on January 4

More From Pakistan:

COAS Bajwa praises army's strategies to tackle challenges

COAS Bajwa praises army's strategies to tackle challenges
Karachi CTD operation: Terrorists planned to target Sindh Assembly, say sources

Karachi CTD operation: Terrorists planned to target Sindh Assembly, say sources
PM Imran Khan posts rare throwback photo with his cousins

PM Imran Khan posts rare throwback photo with his cousins

Police register FIR against lawyers who stormed Islamabad High Court

Police register FIR against lawyers who stormed Islamabad High Court
Shafqat Mehmood says PM Imran Khan's 'Hunarmand Pakistan' crucial to modernise training

Shafqat Mehmood says PM Imran Khan's 'Hunarmand Pakistan' crucial to modernise training
PPP Azad Kashmir not ready to contest elections jointly with PML-N: sources

PPP Azad Kashmir not ready to contest elections jointly with PML-N: sources
China's CanSinoBio vaccine nearly 75% effective against coronavirus: Dr Faisal

China's CanSinoBio vaccine nearly 75% effective against coronavirus: Dr Faisal
Senate elections: Ready to face govt even in an open ballot, says Bilawal Bhutto

Senate elections: Ready to face govt even in an open ballot, says Bilawal Bhutto
CJP Gulzar Ahmad directs authorities to rebuild Karak shrine immediately

CJP Gulzar Ahmad directs authorities to rebuild Karak shrine immediately
Muslim countries should stand up to Islamophobia, says PM Imran Khan

Muslim countries should stand up to Islamophobia, says PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger: PML-N

Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger: PML-N
After NA ruckus, three members served show-cause notices: sources

After NA ruckus, three members served show-cause notices: sources

Latest

view all