pakistan
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

COAS Bajwa praises army's strategies to tackle challenges

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/File
  • Army chief Gen Bajwa visits Kharian Garrison
  • Overviews war games organised by forces
  • Praises military officers for their commitment

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa praised army officials for their planning in tackling challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The army chief expressed his views during a visit to the Kharian Garrison, where he overviewed war games organised by the forces.

According to ISPR, the army chief lauded the operational readiness of the military officials.

Read more: 'Time to extend a hand of peace everywhere,' says Gen Bajwa

The army chief also praised the officers for their commitment to defend the motherland from conventional and unconventional threats.

