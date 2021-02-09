Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus took inspiration from Harry Styles for her Super Bowl look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

British singer Harry Styles manages to leave even the biggest fashion icons deeply inspired by his sartorial choices.

The latest is Miley Cyrus who took a cue from the former One Direction member with her look for TikTok’s Tailgate Super Bowl pregame live stream with Billy Idol.

The Wrecking Ball hit maker flaunted her many stunning looks for the event which also included a black and pink cheerleading uniform and a matching jersey with football-esque pants.

However, the one look that became the talk of town was the one from before the show during rehearsal that reminded us of the glory of Harry Styles.

Wearing a Kermit green football jersey with denim cutoffs by Gucci’s Ouverture collection, Cyrus reminded fans of Styles as he wore the same but in pink during seven-part miniseries, Guccifest.

Check out their looks below: 



More From Entertainment:

Kelsea Ballerini reveals the real reason she disabled Instagram comments

Kelsea Ballerini reveals the real reason she disabled Instagram comments
Chrissy Teigen addresses ‘constant reminders’ of baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen addresses ‘constant reminders’ of baby Jack
The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at 76

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at 76
Warren Buffet reveals who Princess Diana thought was 'sexiest man alive'

Warren Buffet reveals who Princess Diana thought was 'sexiest man alive'
Woody Allen sexual abuse allegations to become subject of new documentary

Woody Allen sexual abuse allegations to become subject of new documentary
Jameela Jamil is selling her designer clothes to raise money for refugees

Jameela Jamil is selling her designer clothes to raise money for refugees
Ariana Grande bags her 20th Guinness World Records title

Ariana Grande bags her 20th Guinness World Records title
Queen Elizabeth was already planning to relocate Harry and Meghan before their exit

Queen Elizabeth was already planning to relocate Harry and Meghan before their exit
Prince William and Prince Harry's fall-out is 'upsetting' for Charles

Prince William and Prince Harry's fall-out is 'upsetting' for Charles
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are engaged

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are engaged
Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl

Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl
Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo

Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo

Latest

view all