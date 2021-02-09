Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for disrespecting the Queen

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'behaved childishly,' said royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had tensions with Queen Elizabeth and other Buckingham Palace residents.

The Sussexes have been called 'disrespectful' and their antics 'childish and passionate' by royal expert Robert Jobson.

Talking to Us Weekly, he said, "The Queen, she’s 94 years old, so show some respect. And whether it upsets you, your balance or your equilibrium, your zone, or whatever it is, grow up."

Jobson went on, "And I think they call it the stiff upper lip or the grin and bear it of the British people.”

“I think there’s been a disrespect of the Queen and the Prince of Wales by Harry and Meghan. I think the way they behaved was both childish and passionate," he concluded.

