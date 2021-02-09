Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan

Pakistani actress Minal Khan continues to remember her late father through touching posts on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, the stunner shared a photo of herself with twin sister Aiman Khan and her daughter Amal Muneeb, standing with their dear father.

The three can be seen smiling in the black and white photo as their father put their arms around them.

In the photo it was captioned, "You will forever be my always". 

News of her and Aiman Khan's father's death came as a shock as actor Muneeb Butt had confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram story on New Year's Eve.

Since then both sisters have been sharing heartfelt posts dedicated to their late father.

Take a look:


