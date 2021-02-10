Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena’s exact due date

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s exact due date has been revealed by her father veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan and the Good Newwz actress is in the ninth month of her pregnancy.

Talking to Indian media, Randhir said Kareena is due around 15th February.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had revealed the due date of Kareena, saying she is expected to give birth to the baby in early February.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.

