Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘difficult’ after royal exit: report

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Experts believe Megxit has made it “difficult” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to promote themselves as sole entities.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Hugo Vickers and during his interview with MailPlus he claimed, "I think they're in a very difficult position because they need to keep promoting themselves.”

"They have all these supposedly fantastic deals. I'm not sure if they will get the money that they expect from these companies.”

"Very often these companies hire people, get a lot of publicity and a few months down the line they fire them and hen get even more publicity.”

"When Harry was a member of the Royal Family, on the balcony, in a fantastic uniform or going down the Mall in a carriage for Trooping the Colour - that you can market.”

"But look at him now, he's a guy in an open shirt or he's a guy coming off a plane with a backpack and a woolly beard and marketing that, it's not going to work."

