Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to live separately after Duke's 100 birthday celebrations

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is all set to part ways after Prince Philip turns 100 years old this summer

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been living together for a long time, during quarantine, something that is rare in the royals' normal routine life.

The royal couple, who is currently living at the Windsor Castle, is all set to part ways after Prince Philip turns 100 years old this summer.

This is because following his retirement from royal duties in 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh made Sandringham Estate his base, while the Queen remained at Buckingham Palace.

After Philip turns 100, the monarch and her better half will go back to their respective households.

If this were to happen, the two will reunite in Balmoral during summer holidays.

Although the Queen and Prince Philip live apart from each other for weeks, sometimes months, they are each other's closest confidants and are understood to speak on the phone every day.

Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry

Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez say they sought professional help to improve relationship

Meghan Markle gearing up for presidential run, expert predicts

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘difficult’ after royal exit: report

Natalie Portman praises director Mike Nichols: 'I think he was a genuine feminist'

Priyanka Chopra says directors fired her following botched-up nose surgery

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriquez’s priorities unveiled: report

Shia LaBeouf enters inpatient care after talent agency parts ways

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson give a rare update on baby no. 2 plans

Carter Reum’s impact on Paris Hilton’s Utah Boarding School testimony revealed: source

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid’s reaction to ex The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance

Tom Holland confirms Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire will not be part of ‘Spider-Man 3’

