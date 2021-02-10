Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez say they sought professional help to improve relationship

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez opened up about their family life and relationship amid quarantine 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had to seek the help of experts to improve their relationship amid quarantine.

As revealed by On The Floor singer in an interview with Allure, she and her fiance went through therapy during the lockdown period.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy," JLo said.

The 51-year-old pop icon opened up about her family life and relationship and went on to explain that she had a hard time sitting at home during the beginning of lockdown, while Alex tuned pretty well with the new normal.

“I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time,’” she continued to explain that seeking counseling has benefitted the couple greatly.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry

Meghan Markle's divorce signalled on wedding invite ahead of nuptials with Harry
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to live separately after Duke's 100 birthday celebrations

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to live separately after Duke's 100 birthday celebrations
Meghan Markle gearing up for presidential run, expert predicts

Meghan Markle gearing up for presidential run, expert predicts

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘difficult’ after royal exit: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘difficult’ after royal exit: report
Natalie Portman praises director Mike Nichols: 'I think he was a genuine feminist'

Natalie Portman praises director Mike Nichols: 'I think he was a genuine feminist'

Priyanka Chopra says directors fired her following botched-up nose surgery

Priyanka Chopra says directors fired her following botched-up nose surgery
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriquez’s priorities unveiled: report

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriquez’s priorities unveiled: report
Shia LaBeouf enters inpatient care after talent agency parts ways

Shia LaBeouf enters inpatient care after talent agency parts ways

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson give a rare update on baby no. 2 plans

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson give a rare update on baby no. 2 plans
Carter Reum’s impact on Paris Hilton’s Utah Boarding School testimony revealed: source

Carter Reum’s impact on Paris Hilton’s Utah Boarding School testimony revealed: source
Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid’s reaction to ex The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid’s reaction to ex The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance
Tom Holland confirms Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire will not be part of ‘Spider-Man 3’

Tom Holland confirms Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire will not be part of ‘Spider-Man 3’

Latest

view all