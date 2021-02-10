Can't connect right now! retry
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. — File photo

  • The first programme related to extracurricular activities will be held on February 11 in Karachi
  • National-level competition to take place between regional winners
  • This is the first time that the IBCC will hold such competitions

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has issued the schedule for extracurricular activities on the directives of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Daily Jang reported Wednesday.

The first programme will be held on February 11 in Karachi, second on Feb 16 in Sukkur, third on Feb 18 in Bahawalpur, fourth on Feb 22 in Lahore, fifth on Feb 26 in Islamabad, sixth on March 1 in Peshawar, and seventh on Mar 4 in Abbottabad.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum

Furthermore, a national-level competition between students who bag positions at the regional level would be held in Islamabad by the end of March.

Na'at, Holy Quran recitation, anthem singing, and debate competitions will be arranged, and this is the first time that the IBCC will hold such competitions.

