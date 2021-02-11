Halsey gushes over David Dobrik’s gift for upcoming baby

Grammy award winning singer Halsey recently detailed her excitement over getting a wholesome pregnancy gift from YouTuber David Dobrik.

In the video Dobrik could be heard saying, "I don't know what to get a celebrity baby, so we went to Tiffany & Co. and we got this.”

At that revelation Halsey began squeeling in excitement and yelled, “Oh my God! Shut up! Are you serious? This is so cute!"

What made the moment even more wholesome however was when Halsey admitted, "This is my first gift I've ever gotten. I'm gonna tell the baby that. I'm gonna be like, 'The first gift you ever got was from David Dobrik’.”

Check it out below:



