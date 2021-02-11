Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Kate Winslet touches on her paralyzing fear of Hollywood’s inner ciricle: ‘I never fit’

Kate Winslet recently opened up about fears surrounding Hollywood after Titanic propelled her into fame.

The actress touched upon her Titanic fame during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

There she was quoted saying, "I was the overweight girl who would always be at the end of the line. And because my name was a W, sometimes I wouldn't even get in the door of the audition because they'd run out of time before the Ws. And I was in Titanic. It's mad."

During the course of the interview Winslet also added that the reason she "was scared of Hollywood," was because she considered "a big, scary place, where everyone had to be thin and look a certain way."

Before concluding however, she added, "I knew that I did not look that way or feel like I fit there, so if I was ever going to belong, I had to earn my place. To me, I hadn't earned it. Titanic might have been a fluke."

