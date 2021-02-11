'Supergirl' star voices support for 'Game Of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco

Esmé Bianco, who appeared as the character Ros, a prostitute in King's Landing in "Game of Thrones", has taken the internet by storm with her latest interview.



The actress leveled serious allegations against singer Marilyn Manson who she said almost destroyed her.

In the interview she said her relationship with the singer left her with physical scars and PTSD.



Bianco has received support from her fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Among thousands of people who voiced support for her was Melissa Benois.

The "Supergirl" actress took to Instagram to re-share Bianco's interview for her millions of fans.

The actress also shared the interview's link to her bio.



