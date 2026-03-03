 
Geo News

‘Heated Rivalry' author Rachel Reid says Shane outshines everyone

Rachel Reid is bringing Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov back in her new book

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

‘Heated Rivalry’ author Rachel Reid says Shane outshines everyone
‘Heated Rivalry’ author Rachel Reid says Shane outshines everyone

Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid is bringing Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov back in her new book Unrivaled.

The story picks up after The Long Game and follows the couple in their 30s, showing how they handle life, love and growing older.

Even as the story focuses on both of them, Reid says that Shane is really the hero of the trilogy.

“Even in The Long Game, it’s Shane. As much as the book focuses on Ilya, Shane is the one with that arc,” she told Out. “Ultimately, Shane is our hero.”

Writing the characters in their 30s has been a new challenge for Reid as she said that hockey players at this age start facing limits and it was fun exploring how Shane deals with his body not working like it used to.

It, however, also gave her a chance to show how Shane and Ilya think about the future and their life together.

Unrivaled is the seventh book in Reid’s Game Changers series. Shane and Ilya are now married, openly living their love and even playing on the same hockey team.

The book continues to explore love, growth, and identity while keeping Shane at the center, the hero fans have loved all along.

Jessie Buckley shines with Critics' Choice Golden Globe BAFTA and Actor Award
Jessie Buckley shines with Critics' Choice Golden Globe BAFTA and Actor Award
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Man detained in case speaks out, denies involvement
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Man detained in case speaks out, denies involvement
Kristen Bell credits husband Dax Shepherd for helping her achieve her dreams
Kristen Bell credits husband Dax Shepherd for helping her achieve her dreams
Katie Price plans return to Dubai amid air strike fears to be with husband
Katie Price plans return to Dubai amid air strike fears to be with husband
Niall Horan's unexpected acts of kindness hint at something bigger
Niall Horan's unexpected acts of kindness hint at something bigger
Daniel Radcliffe opens up about coping up with 'child stardom'
Daniel Radcliffe opens up about coping up with 'child stardom'
Alan Cumming speaks out after BAFTA Awards controversy
Alan Cumming speaks out after BAFTA Awards controversy
P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson's show
P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson's show