Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

Experts believe Princess Eugenie may be allowed to forgo a number of royal rules that Prince Harry and Prince William’s children are forced to undergo.

This observation was brought forward by royal expert Daniela Elser and in her piece for the NZ Herald she wrote, "The Princess' decision to share an arty black and white shot of herself and her husband holding their new baby's hand has been met with barely a raised eyebrow.”

"Imagine, just for a moment if, Meghan had the temerity to decide she had wanted to share the glorious news of one of her baby's arrival via social media.”

She concluded by saying, "The reaction would have been breathtakingly aghast, the move presented as further proof of her (supposed) independently wilful disregard for tradition.”