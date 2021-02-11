Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

Experts believe Princess Eugenie may be allowed to forgo a number of royal rules that Prince Harry and Prince William’s children are forced to undergo.

This observation was brought forward by royal expert Daniela Elser and in her piece for the NZ Herald she wrote, "The Princess' decision to share an arty black and white shot of herself and her husband holding their new baby's hand has been met with barely a raised eyebrow.”

"Imagine, just for a moment if, Meghan had the temerity to decide she had wanted to share the glorious news of one of her baby's arrival via social media.”

She concluded by saying, "The reaction would have been breathtakingly aghast, the move presented as further proof of her (supposed) independently wilful disregard for tradition.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle
‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse
Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted
Priyanka Chopra finally details the intent behind her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo

Priyanka Chopra finally details the intent behind her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo
Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Charlize Theron receives a gift from Jennifer Lopez

Charlize Theron receives a gift from Jennifer Lopez

Emma Corrin speaks about 'everything Diana' in latest interview

Emma Corrin speaks about 'everything Diana' in latest interview

'Supergirl' star voices support for 'Game Of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco

'Supergirl' star voices support for 'Game Of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco
Meghan Markle 'furious' over Prince Harry being less important than Prince William

Meghan Markle 'furious' over Prince Harry being less important than Prince William

Latest

view all