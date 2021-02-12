Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

'Zindagi Tamasha' by Sarmad Khoosat was Pakistan's official entry to the Oscars this year 

Pakistani director Sarmad Khoosat's film Zindagi Tamasha is no longer an Oscar contender.

On February 5, The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences released the shortlisted films for each category.

Unfortunately, Khoosat’s directorial was not selected to go forth through the first phase of voting by the committee.

Initially, the film was chosen for the International Feature Film Award category in 93rd Academy Awards.

The Pakistani Oscar committee for 2020 that selected the film was chaired by Oscar and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Apart from her, the committee consisted of big names from the industry such as Faisal Kapadia, Asad-ul-Haq, Hamza Bangash, Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Mehwish Hayat, Hasan Shehreyar Yasin, Asim Abbasi, Arshad Mahmud, and Jamal Shah.

Zindagi Tamasha was not released in the country, despite being filmed in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the final winners of 2021 will be announced in Oscar Ceremony on April 25.

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot
Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest
Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday
Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle
Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report
‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse
Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Latest

view all