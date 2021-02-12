Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Artists selected will be announced in May and inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland

Rapper Jay-Z, 1980s pop group The Go-Gos and rock band Foo Fighters were among first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Others on the ballot for the first time include singer-songwriter Carole King and singer-actress Dionne Warwick, heavy metal group Iron Maiden, and the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti.

The 16 contenders also included previous nominees Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Devo, LL Cool J and Todd Rundgren. Performers become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

King was nominated for her work as a performer. She was previously inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Coffin.

Turner’s nomination was for her solo work. She had been honored for duo Ike and Tina Turner.

Inductees will be selected based on ballots sent by the Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

The general public also can weigh in online or at the Rock Hall. The top five vote-getters will be submitted as a single fan ballot among the hundreds of other ballots.

Those selected will be announced in May and inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland in the fall. In previous years, between five and seven acts have typically won a place in the Hall. - Reuters

