13 Korean electric cars destroyed as trailer carrying them overturns in Pakistan

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Cars being loaded onto a trailer. Photo: file

  • The trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned near Daulatpur in Nawabshah
  • Motorway police say the trailer was overspeeding
  • 13 electric cars were destroyed in the accident

NAWABSHAH: Thirteen electric cars that had been imported from Korea were destroyed on Friday after a trailer met an accident at the national highway.

The speeding trailer overturned on the national highway near Daulatpur in Nawabshah. The truck, according to the motorway police, was loaded with electric cars. 

Sharing further details of the incident, motorway police said that the trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned, adding that no loss of life had been reported due to the accident. 

