Hira Mani jumps into Naseebo Lal's defence following PSL 6 anthem criticism

Pakistani actress Hira Mani came to Naseebo Lal’s defence after the latter received flak for her anthem for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the Punjabi singer along with a lengthy caption, thrashing trolls for hating on the song.

She complimented Naseebo's singing talent and in turn said that she should singer future PSL anthems too.

"What is interesting that Naseebo has been a singing legend in the 1980s; a time when even the internet didn’t exist. Even today she impressed with her voice, never has a PSL anthem gained as much traction as this anthem did," she said.

"No one can sing like Naseebo, not even in their dreams I can bet. You are the queen of PSL and it is my request that you sing more PSL anthems moving forward. We are proud of you."

