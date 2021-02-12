PSL 2021: Watch Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig's 'Groove Mera' BTS video

Naseebo Lal during the filming of "Groove Mera" music video. Photo: PCB Instagram account

PCB releases "Groove Mera" BTS video

PSL 6 song has received a mix response ever since its release

I am very happy since I am something like this for the first time, Naseebo Lal says in the BTS video



Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners have been making headlines ever since the latest PSL anthem made it to social media, with many people divided whether they love the song or not.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a behind-the-scenes video of the song. Naseebo Lala, Aima Baig and Young Stunners can be seen shooting for the music video.

"Mera groove, mera pyara Pakistan," said Naseebo Lala in the BTS video. "I am very happy because I am doing something like this for the very first time," she added.

Singer Aima Baig said she was "overwhelmed", saying that she was doing music for the past three years and was extremely happy to be involved with the PSL management again.



She said that the "Groove Mera" song has a street touch to it and Pakistanis have always loved these type of songs.

The Young Stunners duo said that they were happy to be involved with the project. "This is my first time working with Naseebo Lala and Aima Baig. I have listened to them both, especially Naseebo. It was great," said Talha Anjum.

Talha Younis said that this was the first time that the PCB management tried to do something different and for that, they deserved credit.