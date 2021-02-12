Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
Akcent to sing PSL 7, PSL 8 anthems?

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Following the waves of criticism that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 anthem received, netizens have already called for Akcent to take charge of next year’s song.

Groove Mera, PSL 6's official anthem, which was sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners garnered mixed reactions with some already pegging other singers for subsequent anthems. 

In particular Akcent, whose real name is Adrian Sina, is garnering attention. 

The Romanian singer-songwriter had posted a photo of himself at a YouTube music event in Europe where he can be seen wearing a kurta.

The innocent post caused a wave of reactions in the comments in which fans demanded he sing the PSL anthem.

The comments did not go unnoticed as he replied "hope so next time" as well as asking fans to make the topic trend on Twitter. 


It didn't end there and in fact the Romanian singer looked really serious as he took to Twitter, asking users if he should be the vocals behind the PSL 7 or PSL 8 anthem. 


