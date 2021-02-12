Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'saved' Prince William from 'dysfunctional' life

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

It is no secret the Prince William experienced a string of trauma during his childhood.

From his parent’s public split to his mother’s death, William and his brother Prince Harry have been said to have had a "dysfunctional upbringing".

However, a royal expert has made the claim that his wife Kate Middleton "saved" him from his traumatic childhood experiences. 

"I think that Kate has helped save William. I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young," the expert said. 

"I think he was in a very difficult place to have a long, strong relationship. She has really encouraged him. Her whole life is to make him happy, I think.

"She was the one who thought up the mental health campaign. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going and cutting ribbons.

"I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and also being a dad."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'distraught' over losing military titles as Queen makes it 'clearly' known

Prince Harry 'distraught' over losing military titles as Queen makes it 'clearly' known
Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery

Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery
Stephen King thinks 'Big Sky' featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha likely to win Emmy

Stephen King thinks 'Big Sky' featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha likely to win Emmy

Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with son

Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with son
PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'

PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'
'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans

'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans
Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid
Kim Kardashian in no contact with Kanye West as divorce looms

Kim Kardashian in no contact with Kanye West as divorce looms
Mila Kunis takes Ashton Kutcher and kids to a drive-thru ‘baby rave’

Mila Kunis takes Ashton Kutcher and kids to a drive-thru ‘baby rave’
Taylor Swift details her ‘growth’ in music: ‘I kept pining away’

Taylor Swift details her ‘growth’ in music: ‘I kept pining away’

Latest

view all