Friday Feb 12 2021
Mehwish Hayat shares her new photo with cryptic message: 'All women are actresses...'

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Mehwish Hayat, who is Pakistan's much-adored showbiz star, keeps fans on their toes by sharing her smashing photos and videos on social media to entertain them.

But, The 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' star's latest post  left fans divided as she shared her gorgeous snap, showing her in black top and blue jeans,  with a cryptic caption.

The award-winning actress took to social media on Friday and wrote a message along side her new picture: “All women are actresses, dear. I am just clever enough to get paid for it.”

 On Thursday, the actress posted her sizzling photo from bedroom and penned: "Why do I feel like I'm fighting on my own ...#anxious," she also added a lips emoji in the end.

In the picture, the 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in lips print sleeping dress.

Previously, the 'Load Wedding' star praised the official anthem of Pakistan Super League season 6 and asked the audience to stop bashing it. She also urged her fans to pray for the safe return of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team.

Mehwish Hayat's recent posts suggest that she's trying to cope with Anxiety or anything else that hurts her.

