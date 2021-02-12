Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Nation prays, stands in solidarity as earthquake strikes several Pakistan cities

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Picture showing a Muslim man praying during sunset. Photo: Reuters

The Pakistani nation has once again come together in solidarity and concern after a 6.4.-magnitude earthquake hit several cities of the country late Friday night.

Citizen, politicians, and celebrities took to Twitter and sent heartfelt prayers for all those living in the affected areas. 

According to reports, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The tremors were also felt in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

As per the Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km into the ground. Citizens have been advised to be careful as the aftershocks of the earthquake are expected.

It is pertinent to mention here that such a high-intensity earthquake jolted Pakistan after 1.5 years, and during the previous incident, Azad Jammu and Kashmir suffered significant damages.

Thoughts and prayers

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz took to the micro-blogging website and prayed for people's safety and "hoped" that everyone was safe.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also prayed for everyone's safety.

Singer Fakhr-e-Alam prayed and asked people to be careful of aftershocks.

Similarly, Shafqat Amanat Ali hoped everyone was safe in Pakistan and across the border.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also joined hands with others and prayed for the nation.

Read more: 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

More From Pakistan:

Rajab moon not sighted in Pakistan

Rajab moon not sighted in Pakistan
6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
IHC dismisses petition against appointment of Justice Saeed as head of Broadsheet probe committee

IHC dismisses petition against appointment of Justice Saeed as head of Broadsheet probe committee
Pakistan strongly condemns attacks from Afghan soil targeting military, civilians

Pakistan strongly condemns attacks from Afghan soil targeting military, civilians
Karachi college student 'abducted, gang-raped': police

Karachi college student 'abducted, gang-raped': police
UHS makes important announcement on admission to medical colleges

UHS makes important announcement on admission to medical colleges
Pervaiz Khattak responds to 'horse-trading' video allegations

Pervaiz Khattak responds to 'horse-trading' video allegations
NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources

NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources
Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

Shafqat Mehmood congratulates IBCC for becoming ISO-certified organisation

Usman Dar steps down as SAPM on Youth Affairs to run NA-75 campaign

Usman Dar steps down as SAPM on Youth Affairs to run NA-75 campaign
Pakistan approves China's CanSinoBIO coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan approves China's CanSinoBIO coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Claims, counter claims over Attaullah Tarar's 'detention' by police

Claims, counter claims over Attaullah Tarar's 'detention' by police

Latest

view all