Nation prays, stands in solidarity as earthquake strikes several Pakistan cities

The Pakistani nation has once again come together in solidarity and concern after a 6.4.-magnitude earthquake hit several cities of the country late Friday night.

Citizen, politicians, and celebrities took to Twitter and sent heartfelt prayers for all those living in the affected areas.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The tremors were also felt in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

As per the Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km into the ground. Citizens have been advised to be careful as the aftershocks of the earthquake are expected.

It is pertinent to mention here that such a high-intensity earthquake jolted Pakistan after 1.5 years, and during the previous incident, Azad Jammu and Kashmir suffered significant damages.

Thoughts and prayers

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz took to the micro-blogging website and prayed for people's safety and "hoped" that everyone was safe.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also prayed for everyone's safety.

Singer Fakhr-e-Alam prayed and asked people to be careful of aftershocks.

Similarly, Shafqat Amanat Ali hoped everyone was safe in Pakistan and across the border.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also joined hands with others and prayed for the nation.

