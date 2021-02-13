Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 13 2021
‘Churails’ named ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year’ at British Asian Media Awards

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

'Churails' bagged the title of the OTT Platform Show of the Year at the award show

The highly-acclaimed Pakistani web series, Churails landed a major win at the British Asian Media Awards (BMA).

The Zee5-released show that stirred chaos across the country, bagged the title of the OTT Platform Show of the Year at the award show, adding another feather to director Asim Abbasi’s cap.

Following the big win, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at Zee5 Global, expressed her gratitude and heaped praises on the show for its unique plot.

“Churails with its rich, bold narrative and the globally relevant storyline has broken stereotypes and opened up the fresh conversation around gender equality not only in South Asia but also in other markets across the globe by putting strong women at the center of its story,” she said.

“Winning this award is a recognition of the tremendous impact that our content has created across key markets and how deeply it is resonating with the audiences.”

