'Supergirl' teaser trailer: Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Jason Momoa as Lobo

'Supergirl' hits theatres on June 26, 2026

Supergirl takes centre stage as DC Studios finally drops the first trailer for its next major summer release, with Milly Alcock stepping into the role of Kara Zor-El.

On Thursday, December 11, Warner Bros. dropped the first teaser trailer for Supergirl, in which the House of the Dragon star plays a rough-around-the-edges Supergirl — one who drinks, fights, and isn’t interested in being a carbon copy of her cousin, Kal-E.l “He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth,” she says bitterly in the trailer.

Superman’s loyal dog Krypto also joins the journey, hinting at the film’s mix of grit and charm.

Fans first saw Alcock’s Kara in the closing moments of James Gunn’s Superman, where she appeared inside the Fortress of Solitude.

And while the teaser keeps villains under wraps, audiences do get a brief look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo — a moment fans have been waiting years for. Though it’s only a flash, the actor fully embodies DC’s most infamous bounty hunter, a character who often challenges Superman in the comics.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and based on Tom King’s 2022 comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the film follows Kara as she ventures across the galaxy with a young alien girl seeking justice.

Supergirl lands in theatres on June 26, 2026, setting the stage for a bold new era in James Gunn’s DC Universe.