Jamie Laing makes Sophie Habboo's mornings 'heaven' with newborn Ziggy

Sophie gave fans a peek into their holiday-ready home

December 11, 2025

Sophie Habboo has shared how her husband Jamie Laing has been doting on her as she enjoys life with their newborn baby. 

The Made In Chelsea couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ziggy, just last week.

Despite the festive season arriving shortly after his birth, Sophie and Jamie have ensured little Ziggy's first Christmas is extra special. 

On Thursday, Sophie, 31, gave fans a peek into their holiday-ready home, sharing a photo of their newly renovated kitchen, complete with a Christmas tree decorated with red bows. 

Jamie, 37, could be seen at the kitchen counter preparing a meal, while Sophie gushed in the caption: 'Making me breakfast every morning.' 

She also posted a sweet snap of herself in bed with baby Ziggy, calling the moment 'heaven.'

Shortly before the birth, Jamie took to social media to showcase their newly finished home, which is rumoured to be worth £12 million.

Fans were quick to praise the couple after a 14-month renovation. 

In a sweet post, Jamie gave a tour of the downstairs, showing the 'before' state of the property with bare rooms and dangling light fixtures, joking that the renovation had left them 'nearly divorced.'

