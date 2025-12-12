What saved Taylor Swift from ‘lot of physical pain' during Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift praises one Eras Tour show outfit

Taylor Swift is finally opening up about the physical toll her record-breaking Eras Tour took on her, and the surprising outfit that helped her push through the pain night after night.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 35-year-old singer shared that her beloved Versace bodysuit from the Lover segment became her secret source of strength throughout the nearly two-year tour.

Swift described the sparkling, crystal-covered piece as more than just a costume, it was something that made her feel unstoppable, even when her body was struggling.

“I got to wear this very sparkly, Versace bodysuit,” she told Colbert while reflecting on the look.

She admitted that many nights she stepped on stage “coughing from a horrible virus,” at times feeling aches or dealing with a stomach bug.

Yet slipping into that sequined bodysuit flipped a switch for her.

As she put it, “I was constantly in a lot of physical pain, but when I put that on, I was just like, ‘No, this is popping. I'm doing it. We're going.’”

The Eras Tour, which launched in March 2023 and wrapped in December 2024, spanned 149 shows across five continents, an extraordinary run that naturally came with intense physical demands.

Still, Swift said the Lover bodysuit offered the same boost of confidence she once felt as a young girl performing the national anthem.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Lover outfit

Colbert even pulled out an old photo of 12-year-old Swift in her patriotic performance outfit. With a nostalgic laugh, she joked, “I'm taller and I know more words.”

But she went on to explain that, even as a kid, she had outfits that made her feel bold and invincible, much like the Versace look did during the tour.

She recalled wearing a sparkly American flag shirt, a red duster, and a matching headband, saying that in 2001, that ensemble made her feel unstoppable.

Comparing the two outfits, Swift noted that the feeling of empowerment was the same. The Lover bodysuit wasn’t just fashion, it was her armour during a demanding, history-making tour.